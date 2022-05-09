Yerry Mina limped off with an injury for the third time this season in Everton’s win while Fabian Delph put in another huge shift.

Frank Lampard rightly relished every moment of the post-match celebrations at the King Power Stadium.

Fans stayed behind more than 20 minutes after the 2-1 win at Leicester City, toasting their side moving out of the Premier League relegation zone.

It was another glorious showing from Evertonians - right from the team bus leaving Finch Farm on Saturday until after the final whistle some 24 hours later.

Lampard fully appreciated all of it, going back over to join in with the roistering having already done so once.

Still, the Toffees boss knows the job is far from complete. Four matches are remaining and there’s still plenty to play for.

Leeds United and Burnley are still in the rear-view mirror.

Tunnel vision will be on the trip to Watford on Wednesday. Then the visit of Brentford the following Sunday.

Yet Lampard will also be quietly making plans for the summer in the background. Every manager has to.

Much of what he may be dictated by what division Everton find themselves in.

And if the Blues’ top-flight status is retained, decisions on Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph’s respective future have to be made if the events at Leicester are anything to go by.

Both have spent much of the season in the treatment room yet returned just one game apart last month from quad and thigh injuries.

Mina’s struggles

Yerry Mina with Everton boss Frank Lampard. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Mina’s had issues throughout the campaign. Keeping him healthy has been a struggle.

It’s why Lampard has been carefully managing his fitness to maximise his availability.

Returning from more than a two-month lay-off in the 1-1 draw with Leicester at Goodison Park on 20 April, the Colombia international was omitted from the Merseyside derby against Liverpool four days later.

It was with a view of Mina being primed for the remaining fixtures of the relegation scrap. Ones that were pragmatically seen as more winnable.

Yet in just his third appearance back - and a total of 198 minutes of football - Mina could now face another spell on the sidelines after limping off in the 18th minute at Leicester with a calf problem.

When he hobbled off the pitch for a third time this season, supporters were indifferent. They felt it was inevitable, although Lampard is hopeful it could only be a minor setbkac.

In terms of ability, it can almost unanimously be agreed that when the ex-Barcelona man features, Everton are a better side.

Their chances of winning games markedly improve and the stats prove it.

Mina has completed 90 minutes in only eight league games this season. However, the Toffees have garnered 12 points at an average of 1.5 per game.

Certainly, Lampard will have a quandary regarding Mina's future in the summer should relegation be avoided.

There aren't too many defenders of Mina's ilk who could be prised to Goodison Park - especially given the precarious financial situation.

But with a year remaining on his contract, there's a pertinent argument that he should be offloaded.

Having come from Barcelona for a fee of £27 million in the summer of 2018, it's likely that Mina will be among the top earners at Everton.

Yet given the paucity of games he's been available for, value for money is something Mina's not currently offering.

Cashing in on him would not just free up wages but a transfer fee to boot.

That's if any potential suitor would be willing to take such a risk given his injury record.

Delph’s impact

Lampard has also been managing Delph to ensure he doesn’t break down again - underlined by being left on the bench against Liverpool.

Delph’s injury problems since he arrived in the summer of 2019 have meant he’s been unable to build any impetus.

For much of his time on Merseyside, he has been a much-maligned figure - primarily down to his persistent unavailability.

However, in this crucial run-in when characters and leaders were scarce, the former England international has taken up the mantle.

Against Leicester, Delph's performance was magnificent.

In truth, each of his outings since returning from injury in the 1-0 win over Manchester United on 9 April have been.

He was yet again brave on the ball and constantly willing to take control of possession in dangerous areas.

Delph's stats underline an all-action display. He completed 95% of passes, made 11 ball recoveries and created one chance in the defeat of the Foxes.

Let's not forget when he put Youri Tielemans on the floor with a Cruyff turn in the first half, either.

Indeed, Delph has transformed his Goodison Park career and how he's regarded among fans.

Since coming back, he’s displayed the nous and prudence Everton have lacked for most of the campaign.

Now a big decision on the ex-Man City man's future will soon have to be made.

During the relegation scrap, he's been an indispensable performer. If the Toffees stay up, a chief reason will be because of Delph's contributions.

However, then Everton have to mull over whether to table him fresh terms.

Delph's deal concludes at the season's end. Having been a nye-on certainty to be released, it's no longer quite as straightforward.

He's a player who has Lampard's utmost trust - and that will be fundamental going forward.

But Delph's past problems can't be forgotten, also. He's managed just 40 appearances in three seasons for Everton.

Those issues are for later. For now, yielding three points at Watford is Lampard’s focus.