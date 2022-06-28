Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a double swoop for Everton pair Richarlison and Anthony Gordon.

A host of Everton players have been linked with summer exits during the transfer window.

Fringe players such as Andre Gomes and Salomon Rondon may attract interest from elsewhere.

Youngsters including Ellis Simms and Jarrad Branthwaite have clubs wanting to take them on loan.

But not many fans could imagine the Toffees sanctioning a departure for Anthony Gordon.

Indeed, the forward has supposedly attracted the interest of Tottenham Hotspur. They’re said to be lining up a double swoop for Gordon and Richarlison.

Hurtling progress

Everton pair Richarlison and Anthony Gordon. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

However, in truth, it’s hard to see the former leaving his boyhood club.

The born-and-bred Evertonian has royal blue in his veins. Not only that but Gordon is only going to get better after a breakthrough season at Goodison Park.

The 21-year-old was one of the few bright sparks throughout a largely bleak 2021-22 campaign which saw the Blues narrowly avoid Premier League relegation.

No-one expected the academy product to make the hurtling progress he did - especially after an underwhelming loan spell at Preston North End in the Championship.

But the local lad transformed himself into an indispensable figure at Goodison Park. He recorded four goals and three assists in 40 games, as well as taking on a sizeable amount of responsibility on his shoulders.

What’s more, Gordon is someone who Frank Lampard holds in the highest regard.

After taking the managerial driving seat in January, Lampard persistently lauded Gordon.

Why? Because he embodied the fight, resolve and spirit that was needed to keep the Blues in the top flight.

One of Gordon’s strongest displays came in the 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

He was a constant menace on the counter-attack, with Lampard earning himself a £30,000 FA fine for his post-match comments when adamant Gordon should have been awarded a penalty after going down under pressure by Reds defender Joel Matip.

What’s been said

Frank Lampard with Everton forward Anthony Gordon. Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

If there were any doubts Gordon could not perform against the top teams in the Premier League - and Europe for that matter - then they were put to rest

And Lampard told how Gordon will be a ‘huge player’ for not only Everton but England in the future.

“He is growing all the time and we saw that – going and playing against one of the best teams in the world, standing up and going past people and showing energy and quality and dedication,” the boss told Everton’s club website after the game.

“The next bit for Anthony is the end product of goals and assists – and he is desperate for it.

“It will come for him, he needs to stay cool with that – because every day he works on it, he does the right things.

“He is going to be a huge player for us and a huge player for his country.”

Mount comparisons

Chelsea’s English midfielder Mason Mount.

This was only one of the multitude of occasions Gordon was praised by Lampard.

The following week before Everton beat Chelsea 1-0, he compares the Kirkdale-raised forward with England regular and Champions League winner Mason Mount.

Lampard said: “Anthony is a great kid and possesses one of the greatest young attitudes I’ve experienced in the game,’ said Lampard.

“We’re playing against him this weekend and he’s very similar to Mason Mount.

“Very similar in his attitude, application, his talent levels and he’s fine this week, he’s determined, that’s what he is.”

Of course, every player has their price. If a ludicrously-high offer was made for Gordon, Everton would have to mull it over.