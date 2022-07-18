Frank Lampard has hinted that Everton will send Lewis Dobbin on loan this season.
The 19-year-old is well regarded at Goodison Park and made his senior breakthrough in the 2021-22 campaign.
Last term, he made five appearances - with three of those coming in the Premier League.
In addition, Dobbin recorded six goals and two assists in 18 games for the under-23s.
However, the England youth international was left on the bench in Everton’s first pre-season friendly of the summer - a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in America.
That’s despite fellow youngsters Stanley Mills, Lewis Warrington, Reece Welch and Billy Crellin featuring in Baltimore.
Lampard hailed the performance of Mills - who is the son of former England and Manchester City defender, Danny Mills - against the Gunners.
But the Everton chief suggested he’s prepared to loan out Dobbin.
What’s been said
As per The Athletic, Lampard said: “Everyone is different. For someone like Lewis Dobbin, it may be: ‘Let’s see him play proper football (on loan) somewhere’.
“But it feels like it’s the right time for Stan to stay with us.
“I see him as a right wing-back or maybe a number eight, a right-sided central midfield player. Even as an aggressive right-back. He’s right at the front in every running session we do.
“Having a dad as an ex-player, you can see the work ethic and he’s in good stead there.”