Lewis Dobbin is well rated at Everton but could be heading out on loan.

Frank Lampard has hinted that Everton will send Lewis Dobbin on loan this season.

The 19-year-old is well regarded at Goodison Park and made his senior breakthrough in the 2021-22 campaign.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last term, he made five appearances - with three of those coming in the Premier League.

In addition, Dobbin recorded six goals and two assists in 18 games for the under-23s.

However, the England youth international was left on the bench in Everton’s first pre-season friendly of the summer - a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in America.

That’s despite fellow youngsters Stanley Mills, Lewis Warrington, Reece Welch and Billy Crellin featuring in Baltimore.

Lampard hailed the performance of Mills - who is the son of former England and Manchester City defender, Danny Mills - against the Gunners.

But the Everton chief suggested he’s prepared to loan out Dobbin.

What’s been said

As per The Athletic, Lampard said: “Everyone is different. For someone like Lewis Dobbin, it may be: ‘Let’s see him play proper football (on loan) somewhere’.

“But it feels like it’s the right time for Stan to stay with us.

“I see him as a right wing-back or maybe a number eight, a right-sided central midfield player. Even as an aggressive right-back. He’s right at the front in every running session we do.