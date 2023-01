Alex Iwobi injury update ahead of Everton vs Southampton.

Frank Lampard has admitted Alex Iwobi could feature for Everton against Southampton.

The midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage in last week’s loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Iwobi had been expected to be sidelined for three weeks. But Lampard revealed Iwobi will undergo a late fitness test ahead of tomorrow’s game to see if he can feature.