Frank Lampard makes Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright admission after Everton defeat

Everton suffered 3-1 loss to Manchester United and were eliminated from the FA Cup.

Frank Lampard insists he has a 'desire' to deliver success to Everton - along with Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright.

The Toffees' wait to win a trophy has now extended to 28 years after they were eliminated from the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester United.

Everton suffered a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford which stretched their form to just one win in the past 12 games in all competitions. More importantly, the Blues find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone.

It's led to Lampard coming under fire as Everton manager, having only taken the reins less than a year ago.

Speaking ahead of the United game, Lampard said he wasn't seeking any reassurances about his position.

And he says he, owner Moshiri and chairman Kenwright are determined to succeed.

Lampard said: "When I said that, I meant public reassurances. I speak a lot with the owner and the chairmen and we're all of the desire to bring success to this football club, of course.

"That's not for me to make those decisions as such, my job is to keep working, try to get the results which helps the process and gives the time to try to get Everton to where we want it to be. There is obviously going to be a lot of work in the meantime."

Everton showed good heart in the loss against high-flying United. Conor Coady equalised in the first half after Antony had given the home side the lead.

Coady then scored an own goal in the second half before the Toffees had a second equaliser ruled out. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's improvised finish found the back of the net but a VAR check adjudged Demarai Gray to be offside in the build-up. Marcus Rashford then scored a late penalty to seal the win for United.

On the spirit his side displayed, Lampard said: “I don’t doubt the character in this squad, sometimes it’s got to translate more onto the pitch and I think Brighton was one of those days, but these sorts of results are happening throughout the Premier League at the minute.

“We have to get over ourselves as a squad and go ‘okay, what do we have to do to put that right?’.

