Frank Lampard insists that Everton dropping into the relegation zone ‘doesn't change’ the task at hand.
The Toffees were pushed into the bottom three yesterday for the first time this season.
Burnley's 1-0 win at Wolves propelled them into 17th before Everton fell to a 2-0 Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool at Anfield.
Lampard's side are now two points adrift of safety but have a game in hand on the Clarets.
Everton remain focused on themselves - and Lampard believes Leeds United, who play Crystal Palace tonight, are still in the battle.
What’s been said
“It doesn't change anything for me," Lampard said. “I expected them [Burnley] to get a result today.
“We've got six games to their five to win as many points as we can.
“That's us and Burnley, you maybe bring Leeds into the equation, they play tomorrow.
“We can't get caught up in the game of what everyone else is doing. We need to focus on ourselves.”
Everton return to action when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday (14.00).
The Toffees will be hoping that Ben Godfrey is available after he pulled out of the warm-up with a quad injury before the Liverpool defeat.