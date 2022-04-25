Everton lost 2-0 to Liverpool and are now two points of Premier League safety after Burnley beat Wolves.

Frank Lampard insists that Everton dropping into the relegation zone ‘doesn't change’ the task at hand.

The Toffees were pushed into the bottom three yesterday for the first time this season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lampard's side are now two points adrift of safety but have a game in hand on the Clarets.

Everton remain focused on themselves - and Lampard believes Leeds United, who play Crystal Palace tonight, are still in the battle.

What’s been said

“It doesn't change anything for me," Lampard said. “I expected them [Burnley] to get a result today.

“We've got six games to their five to win as many points as we can.

“That's us and Burnley, you maybe bring Leeds into the equation, they play tomorrow.

“We can't get caught up in the game of what everyone else is doing. We need to focus on ourselves.”

Everton return to action when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday (14.00).