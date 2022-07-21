Everton lost their second pre-season friendly 4-0 to MLS side Minnesota United.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

Frank Lampard has admitted Everton are lacking firepower in the final third after suffering a humbling loss to Minnesota United.

And he warned his troops that they’ll be in another Premier League relegation scrap if things don’t swiftly improve.

The Toffees brought the curtain down on their pre-season tour of America with a humbling 4-0 defeat to MLS side Minnesota at Allinaz Field.

It meant Everton lost both of their games in the States, having also failed to score in a 2-0 reverse against Arsenal.

After staying in the top flight by just four points last season, fans aplenty concurred that the Blues needed a strong summer transfer window.

However, only James Tarkowski has arrived so far - and former talisman Richarlison has been sold to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lampard, speaking to the club website, stressed things need to improve from the latest performance - and Everton require reinforcements.

What’s been said

The Everton manager said: “The players have to work and understand we were in a relegation battle for a big portion of last season.

“We had an amazing night [against Crystal Palace] and an amazing run - but, as soon as that finished, I put it to bed very quickly, so the players have to put it to bed as well, because we were in that fight for a reason. And if we don’t want to be in that situation again, they have to better and I have to be better.

“As a club, it reinforced the situation in terms of what we need to do with the squad, because it has to be stronger that what we saw tonight.

“We’re all [as a club] very collectively joined up on that and it reinforces the thoughts we’ve all got.

“It’s important to think in that way because you want to get better and personnel is key.

“There is no doubt about it. When you think of where we were last year, we have lost a big player in Richarlison - we wish him well, but our club now continues.

“We know there is a void in forward areas, we are short in numbers there. Also, through the team, there are things I want to strengthen, and I can be honest about that, because a club like Everton has to have a competitive squad.

“The players must be up for the fact they have to fight to play in the team. For me, that starts on day one of pre-season and ends at the end of the season.