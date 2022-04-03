The Everton manager has shuffled the pack ahead of today’s Premier League game at West Ham

Dominic Calvert Lewin returns to the starting-XI as Frank Lampard changes three of the front four.

Frank Lampard has made three changes across the front four ahead of Everton’s trip to play West Ham (14.00).

The Everton manager has dropped Anthony Gordon to the bench for the first time since taking over and has brought the fit again Dominic Calvert-Lewin to lead the line.

Richarlison has dropped into the three behind Calvert-Lewin alongside Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray.

Everton have scored just one goal in their last five Premier League games and Lampard spoke during the week of wanting more form the attacking side of the team.

“We want more across the front end of the pitch in terms of output,” Lampard said.

“It’s not for me an individual one to point fingers, collectively we want more.”

The international break provided Lampard with a chance to get Calvert-Lewin back to full fitness and his presence upfront should alleviate the pressure on the likes of Richarlison to produce the goals.

According to Lampard, that break has given last season’s top-scorer a chance to return to his best.

“The break has been positive for Dominic.” Lampard said.

“He was playing short of fitness, a striker needs to be 100%. Without putting un-due pressure on him, he’s in a good place.”

And on Richarlison, who hasn’t scored for the Toffees since Lampard’s first game, but scored three in two games for Brazil during the break, Lampard added: “I see a hungry lad, a hungry player who shows that in his performance a lot.

“The burden of wanting to score goals is a natural one, he certainly has that. That’s the only way I would want it, there’s nothing lacking on those fronts, it’s a good burden.”