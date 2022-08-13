Frank Lampard makes transfer window admission as Everton continue striker search

Everton lost 2-1 to Aston Villa and have attacking options after Richarlison was sold to Tottenham Hotspur and Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured.

Frank Lampard insists that Everton are 'aware' they need more recruits as their loss to Aston Villa laid bare their need for a striker.

The Toffees suffered a second defeat in as many Premier League matches of the new season with a 2-1 reverse to Aston Villa.

Everton were again without Dominic Calvert-Lewin because of a knee injury.

And although Salomon Rondon was back from suspension, he started on the bench - with Anthony Gordon instead operating as a makeshift centre-forward before Rondon was introduced off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Blues are still to replace Richarlison after he was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for up to £60 million earlier in the transfer window.

What’s been said

Speaking to evertontv, Lampard said when asked if it's a priority to make his squad stronger before the transfer window closes: "We're all aware of that (more players are needed.

“This is not a simple transition, we're at the start of it because when I came in, we were looking for relegation. We fought and staved off relegation then the real work starts.

"Some of that is the balance of the squad, clearly. That's one of the factors of how good well be and the other will be how hard we work.

“These two games, I can't say I'm devastated with the performances - far from it.

“Against Chelsea, I thought we were really good, today maybe not quite so but with the chances created, it's something we should not lose.”

‘We should have got a draw’

Everton are still searching for their first point of the 2022-23 season after losing to Aston Villa.

Danny Ings gave Steven Gerrard’s side the the lead in first half before Emi Buendia doubled the lead with five minutes remaining.

The Toffees made a quick response when fine work from debutant Amadou Onana led to Lucas Digne turning the ball into his own net.

But despite their pressure, Everton were unable to find an equaliser.

On the loss, Lampard said: “I thought we should have got a draw at the end of the game.

“We had two or three really good chances late on.

“When we were set defensively and organised, I don't think they gave us huge problems. When we gave the ball away, in a couple of transitions, they scored two goals – and that's the reality of Premier League football.

“You can't make those mistakes and give the ball away because when you're open, you can get punished for that.