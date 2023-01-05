Everton head into an FA Cup tie against in-form Manchester United with pressure mounting on the manager and the board.

David Lynch was at Finch Farm for LiverpoolWorld as Frank Lampard responded to questions about his future at Everton and the potential for new signings in the January transfer window.

The Blues boss has to contest with injuries to players and a lack of transfer funds as he battles to turn the tide on the most difficult moment of his managerial career at Goodison Park.

