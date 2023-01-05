David Lynch was at Finch Farm for LiverpoolWorld as Frank Lampard responded to questions about his future at Everton and the potential for new signings in the January transfer window.
The Blues boss has to contest with injuries to players and a lack of transfer funds as he battles to turn the tide on the most difficult moment of his managerial career at Goodison Park.
Advertisement
Watch the video above for the full verdict on what Lampard had to say as he faced the media ahead of Everton’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United on Friday night.