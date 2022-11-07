Everton face AFC Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Frank Lampard has suggested that at least three Everton youngsters are set to be involved in tomorrow's Carabao Cup clash against AFC Bournemouth.

The Toffees make the trip to the south coast aiming to reach the fourth round of the competition.

Lampard is expected to make changes to the team that suffered a 2-0 loss to Leicester in the Premier League last weekend.

Fringe players such as Abdoulaye Doucoure, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies and Asmir Begovic are likely to get an opportunity to impress.

In addition, fledgling talents from Paul Tait's under-21s could make the bench.

Centre-back Reece Welch made his full debut in the 1-0 defeat of Fleetwood Town in the second round, while the versatile Stanley Mills made his senior bow as a substitute. Mills, the son of former England international Danny, has plundered seven goals in eight games this season and been in the first-team squad for five Premier League fixtures.

Tom Cannon, a striker, has bagged nine goals in 13 outings so far and is another who may be in the fray.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, which took place after the Leicester defeat, Lampard said: "We'll have to have a count with some of the injuries.

“My intention is to get some of the young lads on the bench for the game to have a feeling of being part of it and see if we can get them on the pitch.

“I'd like to thing we'll have two, three, four on the bench but can't guarantee that until we have that count up tomorrow (Sunday).