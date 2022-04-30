Tom Davies hasn’t played for Everton since November but is back in training.

Frank Lampard is hopeful Tom Davies can be available for the final part of Everton's relegation battle.

The midfielder has handed the Toffees a boost having returned to training.

Davies hasn't played since November after suffering a knee injury and then requiring hamstring surgery at the start of the year.

As a result, the 23-year-old was not registered in Everton's updated 25-man Premier League squad after the January transfer window closed.

However, the Blues were able to add Davies back into their set-up following the loan departure of Jean-Phillipe Gbamin to CSKA Moscow.

Lampard saluted the commitment Davies has shown to get back to fitness ahead of schedule.

Now Everton will implement a plan that will hopefully see the academy product return to availability before the end of the season.

Everton midfielder Tom Davies. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

What’s been said

Lampard told reporters: "Very delighted because he's a great lad and I'm looking forward to working with him on the pitch.

“He's been on the training pitch now for a couple of weeks and is so dedicated to the cause. It comes out of his veins, you can see it.

“We just need to get him more training minutes, more hopefully game minutes if we can produce things at the training ground for him because he's been out for a while.

“Hopefully, he can contribute in the final, latter part of the season.

“I would say he probably is (ahead of schedule).

“Since I've been at the club, they've been saying he could probably be fit for the last two or three weeks of the season.

“We're on that kind of level and he's worked very hard to get to that stage.”