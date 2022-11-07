Everton prepare to face AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round.

Frank Lampard looks set to recall Ruben Vinagre and Salomon Rondon to his Everton squad for Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash against AFC Bournemouth (19.45 GMT).

The Toffees make the trip to the south coast in the third round of the competition, having lost 2-0 to Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend.

Everton could be without key trio Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Amadou Onana (ankle) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (thigh) against Bournemouth. They all picked up respective injuries against Leicester and are due to undergo scans today.

Regardless, Lampard was expected to make changes to his starting line-up against Bournemouth. Calvert-Lewin, Onana and Gueye may not have featured if they were fully fit any. And Vinagre and Rondon are expected to be back involved in the 20-man set-up against the Cherries.

Vinagre joined Everton on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window. However, the Portuguese has found himself behind Vitalii Mykolenko in the left-back pecking order and has made just three appearances to date. In addition, Vinagre has been omitted from the past three match-day squads.

Advertisement

Rondon, meanwhile, hasn't been present on the bench for the previous two games. The striker's found Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay instead favoured as striking options. Rondon has scored three times in 31 games since joining the Toffees from Chinese outfit Dalian Professional in August 2021.

The likes of Asmir Begovic, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Davies are expected to feature at some point, while Nathan Patterson could return to the starting XI after recovering from an ankle injury.