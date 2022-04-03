The Dutchman was due to start for Everton but pulled up injured in the warm up before his side were beaten 2-1.

Frank Lampard has provided an update on the injury of Donny van de Beek after his Everton side fell to a 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

The Dutchman was named in the starting-XI alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure but pulled up during the warm up at the London Stadium, jogging sheepishly into the changing room for a last-minute assessment.

And the news coming from that was not good, with van de Beek being omitted from the squad entirely and being replaced by Mason Holgate.

Reports surfaced of a thigh injury for the midfielder, and Lampard confirmed as such in his post-game comments.

“Donny van de Beek picked up a muscle injury on the side of his quad in the warm-up.” Lampard said.

“We’ll need to see how he is.”

The midfielder will have to undergo more testing in the aftermath of the defeat, but the mention of a muscle injury is always worrying, with most muscle tears looking at four-to-six weeks.

Lampard also provided updates on the fitness of other key players.

“Patterson turned his ankle in training yesterday, which is disappointing as he’s in a really good moment after the international break.” Lampard said.

“He would have made his [Premier League] debut today. We need to get is scanned but it might not be a good one.”

He also added that Yerry Mina is looking to be back in ‘10 days to two weeks’ after a quadriceps injury.

Iwobi praise despite mistake

The Everton manager was quick to praise Alex Iwobi’s performance in the defeat despite the midfielder’s mistake leading to West Ham’s eventual winner.

Iwobi let the ball run from his control under next to no pressure which allowed Pablo Fornals so slide in Michael Antonio, whose shot fell to Bowen for a tap in.

But the Nigerian midfielder produced an encouraging attacking display, especially in the first-half, demanding the ball in dangerous positions and progressing it well in the final third.

“[Alex Iwobi] played really well and I hope people don’t focus too much on the negative, the mistake.” the Everton manager said.

“I thought his work-rate was brilliant. He’s got attributes to play in different positions and intelligence to take things onboard.”

Discipline and mindset worrying problems

Iwobi’s mistake was by no means the worst moment of the match, with captain on the day Michael Keane receiving a second yellow card for a late lunge on Michael Antonio to cap off a woeful performance.

The centre-back was bullied by the Hammers striker all game, being dragged from left to right and twice being booked for fouls on the striker.

The red card was Everton’s third in as many games, highlighting a disciplinary problem linked to such a fragile away-day mindset.

Lampard said on the red card: “When I saw the [second] tackle I thought it was a yellow card.