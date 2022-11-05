Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana injury news after Everton’s 2-0 loss to Leicester City.

Frank Lampard has provided an Everton injury update on three players after the 2-0 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off in the second half with a hamstring injury. The striked missed the opening nine matches of the season with a knee problem.

Amadou Onana also came off at the same time as Calvert-Lewin, having sustained an ankle complaint.

And Idrissa Gana Gueye was forced off at half-time with a quad problem.

All three will undergo scans on Sunday as Everton await further information.