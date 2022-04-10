Everton defeated Manchester United 1-0 with the likes of Fabian Delph and Seamus Coleman returning.

Fabian Delph made his first Everton appearance in almost four months against Man Utd. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Frank Lampard revealed he’s happy how his Everton squad is now taking shape.

The Toffees boss has had depleted numbers available for much of his time in the Goodison Park hot seat.

But for the 1-0 victory over Manchester United, Everton welcomed back four experienced players.

Fabian Delph made his first Everton appearance for just shy of four months in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Allan and Michael Keane returned from respective three and one-match suspensions.

Seamus Coleman was also fit enough to start after recovering from illness.

And with Yerry Mina closing in on a return from a quad injury, Lampard finally feels he has ample options to select from.

And in a Premier League relegation dogfight, he knows the nous they’ll provide will be crucial.

The Everton boss added: “It was the first time today I’ve started to feel I’ve got options in terms of the squad.

“I haven’t had Delphy around, seeing Yerry Mina in the dressing room who’s hopefully going to be fit for the next game.

“It gave us more of a pool to play for in terms of areas of the pitch we want to be more solid and the experience factor of people like Seamus, Allan - who’s missed three games - and Delph, who hasn’t played for a long time and offered a lot.