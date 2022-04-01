Everton take on West Ham United on Sunday before they have a crunch clash against Premier League relegation rivals Burnley next week.

Frank Lampard has admitted that Fabian Delph will not be available for Everton’s trip to West Ham United on Sunday.

The midfielder has not played for the Toffees since December due to a thigh injury.

However, Delph returned to full training during the international break.

But he’s not in contention for the clash against West Ham as Everton look for back-to-back Premier League wins and further ease their relegation woes.

Manager Frank Lampard said: “Fabian Delph, we’re hoping another week or so.

“It’s been a slightly complicated injury but it will be a big plus to have him in the squad.

“It’s an area we do have a few issues.”

Yerry Mina has missed Everton’s past eight matches with a quad injury.

The Blues have felt the absence of the Colombia international.

“Yerry Mina should hopefully be back with us within the next couple of weeks.

“He’s a big player for us. He’s international player, a player of stature, personality, a big personality in the dressing room. I knew that before I came in and especially now.

“If you miss a player of that level, particularly in an area where you want stability, it’s difficult.

“They bring you not just quality but the right competition and drive the team.