Frank Lampard has revealed that Yerry mina is due to have a scan on the calf injury picked up during Sunday’s win at Leicester - although news on Vitaliy Mykolenko’s issue is much more positive.

A spectacular volley from Mykolenko and a close-range header from Mason Holgate sealed a first away win since August for the Toffees, who pulled out of the Premier League bottom three and into 16th place with the points.

Mina had to be taken off after just 18 minutes when he went down holding his calf, while Ukranian left-back Mykolenko signalled to be substituted deep into the second-half.

“Yerry had a small feeling in his calf,” Lampard said. “We don’t know [how bad it is yet].

“Hopefully it isn’t a tear. He felt it in his calf, so he had to come off.

“We’re hoping it’s not a high-level injury and we can keep him involved in the next two weeks. He will have a scan tomorrow.

“With Myko, we hope it was just cramp. It would be a result if that is the case.”

Double injury blow for influential duo

Mina’s influence on the team is well-known, with the 27-year-old’s colossal presence at the back bringing the best out of his teammates.

But Mykolenko is quickly becoming just as important a figure in the Toffees back-line.

The 22-year-old has brought a youthful energy to the left-back position, and proved his influence with a wonderous strike at the King Power Stadium.

From Lampard’s comments, it seems as though the 22-year-old could be available still for Wednesday’s trip to Watford, but the absence of Mina could be a big blow for Lampard.

Micheal Keane did well when coming on to replace the former Barcelona man, while Seamus Coleman and Holgate either side also held strong as the Foxes dominated possession.