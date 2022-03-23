Everton have reportedly rehired Dan Purdy as part of their backroom staff.
Purdy has been reappointed manager of scouting and operations only three-and-a-half months after his exit, as per Training Ground Guru.
Former director of football Marcel Brands exited Goodison Park in December.
The Dutchman's departure came during Rafa Benitez's six-and-a-half month reign as manager.
Shortly after Brands left, head of recruitment and development, Gretar Steinsson, exited his post along with Purdy.
However, it's been claimed by Training Ground Guru that Purdy has been rehired by recently-appointed director of football, Kevin Thelwell.
Purdy's first spell at the Toffees lasted seven-and-a-half years.
He served as first-team performance analyst, technical Scout and technical scouting coordinator before landing the role of manager of scouting and operations in July 2019.
On his Linked In profile, Purdy - a Liverpool John Moores University graduate - said that his remit involves: “Working primarily with the first team with crossover into the international youth market at 16-17+.
“In a department covering the UK, Europe and South America, managing the three strands of the department - live scouting, video scouting and data/analytics.
“Working with the head of recruitment and development on the live follow up of scouting recommendations both domestically and abroad within the network.”