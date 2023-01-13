Frank Lampard responds to Arnaut Danjuma links amid Everton and Aston Villa interest

Everton transfer news as Frank Lampard gives January transfer window update.

Everton manager Frank Lampard has responded to links over a potential move to Arnaut Danjuma.

The Toffees are keen to sign the Villarreal winger on loan to bolster their firepower. Everton have scored just 14 goals in 18 Premier League games and find themselves in a relegation battle.

Aston Villa are also said to be keen on Danjuma. He worked with Villa manager Unai Emery at the Spanish outfit, with the pair reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Everton have also reportedly had a bid turned down for Lorient forward Dango Outtara.

But Lampard, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Southampton, opted to stay tight-lipped about Danjuma but insisted Everton are trying to improve the squad.

He said: “We’re working towards that and need to do that to improve the squad.

“I don’t want to say things for the sake of it. We want to help the squad and we’re working towards that and we’re working within out parameters.”

Asked about Danjuma directly, Lampard said: “We’ll leave the names out of it.”