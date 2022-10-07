Minnesota-based businessman Maciek Kaminski and LAMF Global Ventures Corp have both been linked with an Everton takeover.

Frank Lampard has insisted it’s business as usual amid speculation over a potential Everton takeover.

In recent weeks, there have been reports of two American-based companies keen to purchase the Toffees from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Minnesota-based businessman Maciek Kaminski and firm LAMF Global Ventures Corp have both been linked.

Asked by LiverpoolWorld at his press conference ahead of Everton’s clash against Manchester United on Sunday, Lampard admits he doesn’t know too much about a possible takeover.

But he says he has a brilliant working relationship with Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

Lampard said: “It’s probably something that I probably don’t know enough about and probably can’t affect - certainly can’t affect other than doing my job well - because I think that makes every conversation better whether I’m part of them or not and the question when you ask me is much more positive than the back end of last season.

“So I think my job is to coach this team and to build relationships with the team, with the fans and the people above me and I have to say since I’ve been here, the relationship I have with the chairman, the CEO and the owner have been great.

“I think that alignment that we’ve found and we’re searching for has helped us improve and let’s hope that we can continue with that because it won’t always be rosy.

“Improvement doesn’t happen in a straight line, it can take its hits. I’m not naïve enough to think that because we’re unbeaten in a few games that everything is great.