Frank Lampard has discussed Everton’s transfer window ahead of their clash against Aston Villa.

Frank Lampard has admitted that it is a ‘reality’ there will be some Everton departures before the summer transfer window closes.

The Toffees have signed five players so far - James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Dwight McNeil, Conor Coady and Anadou Onana.

Everton are also keen on recruiting an additional midfielder and striker.

From last season’s squad, Richarlison has been sold to Tottenham Hotspur while the likes Fabian Delph and Jonjoe Kenny departed.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes have been on the periperhy of Lampard’s plans since returning for the 2022-23 campaign.

When asked if any players will exit the club before the window cloes on 1 September ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Aston Villa, Everton boss Lampard said: “Of course, you respect the players with us.

“We need to get a balanced squad. At times, if you’re bringing players in, the reality is that players leave.

“Those situations, one by one have to be right for us - the club first and foremost - the player then the club they move to.