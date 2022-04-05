Everton take on Burnley in the huge clash at the bottom of the Premier League.

Frank Lampard has confirmed Everton’s team news for their trip to Burnley tomorrow.

The Toffees have a huge clash against their relegation rivals at the bottom of the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are 17th in the table and can move seven points clear of the 19th-placed Clarets with a win at Turf Moor.

Everton were without a number of players for the 2-1 loss at West Ham last Sunday.

Nathan Patterson was due to make his Premier League debut after arriving from Rangers in January - but rolled his ankle on the eve of the game.

Now the Scotland international is due to have an operation later this week - and his season looks over.

Blues boss Lampard said: “Nathan Patterson will be out for a certain period of time.

“He’s been down to see a specialist on his ankle and we’re looking at having a small operation later this week.

“He was due to make his debut, he knew that. He is frustrated but it’s easy as a slightly older man to tell him that he’s young and has so much time.

“The timing means he’ll have the summer to get over it and be fighting fit for the start of next season.

“We just have to accept it and Nathan does. He’ll get all the support in the short term and he’ll be back.

“Possibly [his season is over]. The diagnosis we have is it’s looking like a 8-10 week injury.”

Delph boost

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Fabian Delph will be back in the Everton squad, having not played for almost four months due to a thigh issue.

Seamus Coleman missed West Ham because of illness but will also be involved against Burnley.

Yerry Mina (quad) remains sidelined.

Lampard said: “Fabian Delph is back in the squad, which is good news. He’s been working hard for us.

“Yerry Mina isn’t fit yet.

“Seamus is better now having not been well and will be in the squad.

“Whether he can start will be one to keep an eye on in the next 24 hours.”

Van de beek latest

Donny van de Beek pulled up in the warm-up before West Ham and was forced to sit out.

The Manchester United loanee is ruled out of Burnley while he’s unable to play against his parent club at the weekend.

“Donny won’t be fit tomorrow. It’s a small grade thigh injury,” Lampard added.

“He can’t play against Manchester United anyway so he’ll be fit for our next game.”