Frank Lampard has confirmed Everton’s team news for tomorrow’s clash against Manchester United at Goodison Park (12.30 BST).
The Toffees head into the game against the backdrop of another disappointing defeat at the hands of Burnley.
Despite leading at half-time, Everton collapsed and fell to a 3-2 loss.
It means Lampard’s side now sit just a point above the Premier League relegation zone with nine matches remaining.
For the visit of United, Everton will once against be without several players.
Mina return set
Yerry Mina (quad) remains absent but there’s hope he’ll be back for the visit of Leicester City on 20 April.
Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) and Tom Davies (hamstring) are long-term absentees.
Andre Gomes was also absent against Burnley.
Lampard said: “[Fabian] Delph is in the squad. Yerry Mina, we hope, will be fit for Leicester.”
Suspended pair back
Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek is unavailable to play after joining Everton on loan from United in January.
The Dutchman has missed the previous two games with a thigh issue.
Everton do welcome back two players from suspension.
Allan has been banned for the past three games after his sending off in the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in March.
Michael Keane also returns after being dmissed for two yellow cards in the 2-1 loss at West Ham last weekend.
“It’s been a busy week for us physically,” added Lampard.
“Sunday, Wednesday night and Saturday morning is a tough one so freshness is good.
“Seamus Coleman, who after feeling the effects of being ill and not being able to play, is now in consideration. That’s a nice boost for tomorrow.”