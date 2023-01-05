Everton slipped into the Premier League relegation zone this week after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Brighton at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard has insisted he isn't seeking reassurances over his future as pressure mounts on his position as Everton boss.

The Toffees slipped into the Premier League relegation zone this week after suffering a 4-1 home defeat to Brighton that saw them concede three times in six minutes.

Advertisement

Loud boos rang out at full-time at Goodison Park and it has since been suggested that Lampard could pay the price for a poor start to the season with his job.

Asked if he had spoken to his superiors since, the Englishman replied: "Private conversations, simple as that."

And, on the topic of receiving backing from the board, he added: "I've never and would never seek reassurances. A part of my job is to focus on the job in hand day-to-day, game-to-game, and that's the absolute reality of it.

"I don't need reassurances, I come to work to try and improve a little bit everyday. Myself, the team, the squad and everything. I'm not hunting around for any reassurances."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is on his seventh permanent manager of a reign characterised by a constantly changing strategy and wasteful spending in the transfer market.

But, while he continues to suffer the consequences of many past mistakes, Lampard is happy to take on the responsibility for leading the Toffees out of the mess they find themselves in.

Frank Lampard, manager of Everton, reacts during the Premier League loss against Brighton

He added: "I take my responsibility absolutely, as a manager and coach of the club, because I have to affect everything I can and prioritise what the most important things are.

Advertisement

"It's coaching the team, trying to improve, trying to get the result which we got last year, trying to understand where we want to get this year and trying to attain it. There are a lot of things at play there.

"It's true that when I came in here we wanted to improve a big part of the club, we had a strategic review for a reason: to try and look at how we can be better in every department.

Advertisement

"I'd be Superman if I could be in charge of every department, they're not all my roles. I know what my responsibility is, I can't give you a number, I can't gauge it against everything else.

"We know there is a lot of work to do on and off the pitch to try and be better in every way, I think that's what great clubs and great companies do, and we have to keep working on that.

Advertisement