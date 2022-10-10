Everton suffered a 2-1 loss to Manchester United ending a seven-match unbeaten run.

Frank Lampard insisted that he or the Everton dressing are not getting ‘too down’ after their loss to Manchester United - but lessons from the game must be learnt.

The Toffees suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Red Devils at Goodison Park - bringing an end to their seven-match unbeaten streak.

Everton made a dream start when Alex Iwobi scored a superb long-range goal in the fifth minute.

But individual errors from the home side were punished as Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo - netting the 700th club goal of his career - delivered United victory.

Lampard rued Everton’s first-half performance but was pleased with the response in the second half.

Having narrowly avoided Premier League relegation last season, the Blues boss knows there will be setbacks during the campaign.

Advertisement

What’s been said

Lampard said: “The fans are amazing, the fans are amazing in their support and that’s the first thing you’re kind of disappointed for losing a game.

“Our job, my job and the squad’s job is to go bit by bit and keep improving. It will have a loss or a draw or a [poor] performance in there for 45 minutes and it’ll give you a little reminder and a lesson.

“I’m not too down. I liked the spirit at the end of the game. Some of the things I probably didn’t like are things we can - and know - can improve.

“If we’d have won this game and played really well, I’d have probably said we can get better in possession, we can get more urgent and active at different times.

“Those things were slightly reinforced for us, but not in a bad way because where we are, it won’t be a straight line. It’s not the rules of football to get to where we want to get to but, at the same time, we need to take on those little lessons today and be better.

Advertisement

When asked if the dressing mood was the same as his after the game, Lampard said: “Yeah, it was. That’s the good thing. The players feel it.

“There’s definitely not too much shouting and swearing from me in that sense. At half-time, I didn’t like it much but at the end of the game, it’s one we just take.

“It’s a good group that is growing on and off the pitch but this is the Premier League - things like today can happen.