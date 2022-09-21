Everton have conceded only one goal from a corner this season, having defended 14 in their 1-0 victory over West Ham United.

Frank Lampard has admitted Everton need to stop conceding so many corners - despite their near-perfect record this season.

The Toffees have made a marked improvement when defending set-pieces in the 2022-23 campaign.

In their 1-0 defeat of West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday, the visitors had a total of 14 corners - but Everton were resolute.

More impressively, in their seven Premier League games this season, the Blues have conceded only once from the 66 corners that have gone against them. That was in a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

The contrast from last season's meeting with West Ham was stark. On that occassion, the Hammers were awarded only four corners yet won the game via an Angel Ogbonna header.

Lampard heaped praise on first-team coach Ashley Cole and Everton's analysis team for the positive changes made.

But the Toffees boss knows additional adjustments are still required.

What’s been said

West Ham did not score from any of their 14 corners against Everton. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Lampard said: “I've been impressed and, at that point, I should give a shoutout to Ashley Cole because he does a lot on set-pieces with the team.

“It's Ashley's hard work along with the analysis team who put a lot of time into that.

“Defensively, we have really shored up. It's always a bit of personnel as well. When you have Tarky (James Tarkowski) in there, Conor [Coady] in there, Amadou [Onana] now who is a big size, Bego (Asmir Begovic) in goal is always a huge help when you come up against a team the size of West Ham.

“This season, we have been working hard on that and big credit to them for the work.

“We're giving away too many corners, by the way. We need to look at that. We give away one, we give away four.