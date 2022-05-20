Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Jordan Pickford have been linked with summer moves to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United but Frank Lampard wants to keep the trio at Everton.

The Toffees defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 at Goodison Park last night, which ensured they cannot go down on the final day of the season this Sunday.

They made hard work of it, though, and had to battle from two goals behind at half-time.

Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane were on target for the home side, with a pitch invasion ensuing at the full-time whistle.

Everton had been in a dogfight at the bottom of the table for the past few months and sections of supporters feared dropping into the Championship loomed.

Had that occured, there undoubtedly would have been interest in Everton's prized assets.

Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin and Pickford are three players who have been linked with summer exits.

But now Everton know they'll be in the Premier League next season, Lampard can begin talks with his squad - and is hopeful of the trio remaining on Merseyside.

What’s been said

When asked by LiverpoolWorld how important - and if Everton can keep - Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin and Pickford, Lampard replied: "I hope so. Those conversations have been on hold because everyone knows our situation.

“I'm not silly and I know players aren't. They want to play in the Premier League.

“All of those ones you mentioned and more. Now those conversations can start.

“You saw the quality levels of Jordan. This season and in the last six week particularly and the form he's been in.

“Dominic tonight, Richarlison and all the players you talk about.

“If we want to be successful, we want to continue in that way. Those conversations can start from now, from now.”

Background

Calvert-Lewin is a rumoured target for Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The striker has endured a difficult season because of injuries, although came up with a huge moment to head home the winner against Palace.

In total, Calvert-Lewin has bagged five goals in 17 appearances.

Richarlison has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Brazil international has recorded 11 assists and five assists in 33 outings.

Pickford, meanwhile, is said to be wanted by Spurs as a successor for Hugo Lloris.