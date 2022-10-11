An early look at the questions posed to Frank Lampard ahead of Tottenham vs Everton.

Everton’s seven-match unbeaten streak came to an end as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

Frank Lampard wasn’t too disheartened after the defeat, although he insists lessons from the game need to be learned.

The Toffees return to action when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (17.30 BST).

We take an early look at some of the selection questions that the Everton boss will be posed with.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Advertisement

For only the second time this season, Everton conceded two goals in a game.

That's a feat in itself and underlines the significant improvements that have been made at the back.

There is no need for a knee-jerk reaction. Jordan Pickford may be disappointed he didn't do better with Cristiano Ronaldo's winner but no supporter needs reminding of his worth to the team.

Seamus Coleman struggled at times against United, especially as the game wore on. But he remains thoroughly trusted by Lampard and may be better suited to playing away from home when Everton can be more defensive.

That will allow Coleman to keep his shape on the right-hand side of defence as Nathan Patterson continues his comeback from an ankle injury.

Conor Coady and James Tarkowski are two of the first names on the team sheets. However, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate could be in contention to make the bench after respective ankle and knee issues. Michael Keane remains back up.

Advertisement

And with defensive solidity needed, Vitaliy Mykolenko is likely to remain at left-back ahead of Ruben Vinagre.

Midfield

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Idrissa Gana Gueye was culpable for United's opening goal when he lost the ball in midfield. It was the second game running his profligacy led to the oppositeion scoring.

Gueye may need a break at some stage, having recently turned 33. Including internationals for Snegeal , he has played five games in 23 days.

Considering Gueye had been on the periphery and short of match fitness at PSG before returning to Goodison, a spell of respite may be on the cards soon. The caveat is that Lampard will want his best players facing Sours.

Advertisement

If Gueye was to be rested, Amadou Onana could anchor the engine room. He won the ball brilliantly for Everton’s opening goal against United and is an intelligent player.

Alex Iwobi took his goal superbly. That's an area of the Nigeria international’s game Lampard has asked for improvement - and he is obliging.

But Iwobi he's playing in central midfield week in, week out, he must become more streetwise in certain areas. Iwobi needlessly gave away possession which directly led to Ronaldo's match-winner.

That's an error that can be forgiven, though, given Iwobi's outstanding form this term.

Someone who did catch the eye was James Garner after he came off the bench for his debut. He was impressive on the ball and almost curled home a late equaliser but was thwarted by a fine save from David De Gea.

Lampard admitted in post-macth press duties he wasn't afraid of throwing Garner into a game of such magnitude. The same sentiment may apply against Tottenham.

Advertisement

Tom Davies was left on the bench, while Abdoulaye Doucoure wasn't in the squad.

Forwards

Dwight McNeil in action for Everton. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Lampard will be forced into a change with Anthony Gordon suspended.

The forward has picked up five bookings and will serve a one-match ban.

That means that Dwight McNeil is likely to come in for Gordon. It was slightly harsh that the ex-Burnley winger was dropped against United after scoring the winner in the 2-1 defeat of Southampton the previous weekend. .

Advertisement

Demarai Gray was subdued in his latest outing but wasn't the only attacker not at his best. He should keep his spot.

And given Lampard is still carefully managing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who came off the bench for his first appearance of the season against United, Neal Maupay will likely continue to lead the line.