Frank Lampard told to drop these two ‘struggling’ Everton players

Danny Murphy was speaking about Everton’s predicament after their 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Danny Murphy has questioned why Frank Lampard continues to select 'struggling' Everton pair Michael Keane and Jonjoe Kenny.

The Toffees have 11 games to save their Premier League status in what's been a season to forget.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

Everton crashed out of the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Now Frank Lampard faces the challenge of turning the Blues' fortunes around during the international break.

Since taking over in the Goodison Park hot seat at the end of January, Lampard has won four out of his 10 games in charge.

They're back in action when they travel to West Ham United on Sunday 3 April.

What’s been said

And speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy has suggested that Lampard takes defenders Keane and Kenny out of his side.

Michael Keane dejected during Everton’s loss at Crystal Palace. Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Murphy, who played alongside Lampard for England, said: “Where Frank has got to take some responsibility, I think.

“I'm sure he's learning about his players as he goes by and the lack of squad depth, which is ridiculous considering the amount of money [in the past] they have spent.

“But he does keep putting the same people out there who are making the same mistakes.

“Now, Keane - who has been a good player - is physically shot at the moment.

“I don't know what is going on, so it's hard to judge. You never know what is going on in life.

“But physically, he is gone. He can't get about the pitch. It's not a personal thing about Keane, it is a fact.

“He's shipping goals. Frank dropped him and keeps putting him back in.

“Kenny [is] struggling - he keeps putting him back in.