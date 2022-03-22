Frank Lampard told to drop these two ‘struggling’ Everton players

Danny Murphy has questioned why Frank Lampard continues to select 'struggling' Everton pair Michael Keane and Jonjoe Kenny.
The Toffees have 11 games to save their Premier League status in what's been a season to forget.
Background
Everton crashed out of the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Now Frank Lampard faces the challenge of turning the Blues' fortunes around during the international break.
Since taking over in the Goodison Park hot seat at the end of January, Lampard has won four out of his 10 games in charge.
They're back in action when they travel to West Ham United on Sunday 3 April.
What’s been said
And speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy has suggested that Lampard takes defenders Keane and Kenny out of his side.
Murphy, who played alongside Lampard for England, said: “Where Frank has got to take some responsibility, I think.
“I'm sure he's learning about his players as he goes by and the lack of squad depth, which is ridiculous considering the amount of money [in the past] they have spent.
“But he does keep putting the same people out there who are making the same mistakes.
“Now, Keane - who has been a good player - is physically shot at the moment.
“I don't know what is going on, so it's hard to judge. You never know what is going on in life.
“But physically, he is gone. He can't get about the pitch. It's not a personal thing about Keane, it is a fact.
“He's shipping goals. Frank dropped him and keeps putting him back in.
“Kenny [is] struggling - he keeps putting him back in.
“You have to take some responsibility as a coach and I'm sure Frank will - but he is learning about his players.”