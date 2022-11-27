The Toffees boss is eager to add two new players at the sharp end of the team.

Everton manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that bolstering his misfiring attack is the ‘priority’ during the January transfer window.

With key striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured for the majority of the season and Richarlison sold to Spurs in the summer, the Toffees have scored just 11 Premier League goals this term - only Wolves have netted less, with eight.

Now Lampard is eager to add two new players at the sharp end of the team, but that could depend on departures from Goodison Park as well as the impact the World Cup has on other clubs’ transfer activity.

"The reality is we will try and do the business that we can with an understanding of what we want to do,” the Everton boss told the Liverpool Echo. “We want to help the squad in attacking areas, that is clearly the area that we want to help as a priority."

Everton have been widely linked with a move for Colombian international Jhon Duran, who is also being eyed by West Ham United, Manchester United and Leeds United. The 18-year-old striker has been advised to select a club were he will get playing time, rather than sit on the bench.