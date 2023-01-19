Everton head into their Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday without a win in nine with big pressure on the side and manager.

David Lynch was at Finch Farm for LiverpoolWorld as Frank Lampard prepared for a key clash with West Ham United, who have just signed striker Danny Ings from under his nose.

The Everon boss discussed the ‘competitive’ nature of the transfer market as struggling clubs target same signings to help climb out of the relegation fight. Lampard reiterated that he wants to bring in attacking reinforcements after missing out on Ings.

