David Lynch was at Finch Farm for LiverpoolWorld as Frank Lampard prepared for a key clash with West Ham United, who have just signed striker Danny Ings from under his nose.
The Everon boss discussed the ‘competitive’ nature of the transfer market as struggling clubs target same signings to help climb out of the relegation fight. Lampard reiterated that he wants to bring in attacking reinforcements after missing out on Ings.
Watch the video above for the full verdict on what Lampard had to say as he faced the media ahead of Everton’s Premier League clash with fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday.