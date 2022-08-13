Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard go head-to-head for the first time in their respective managerial careers when Everton travel to Aston Villa.

They're two of the greatest midfielders the Premier League has ever witnessed.

Two of the best to ever represent England during their much-famed Golden Generation and won a swathe of trophies for their clubs.

And after going head-to-head in plenty of battles during their playing days, now Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard meet for the first time in their respective managerial careers today.

Both are still in their infancy when it comes to their time in the hot seat.

In total, Lampard has had three seasons as a boss - one year at Derby County, one-and-a-half years at Chelsea and little more than six months in charge of Everton.

Gerrard, meanwhile, is nine months into his role at Aston Villa, having spent just more than three campaigns at Rangers where he won the Scottish Premiership.

Indeed, the Premier League icons are in charge of prestigious clubs who have punched below their weight in recent years.

There are pressure on both to ensure the two outfits clamber back to the upper echelons of English football once again.

Last season, Lampard inherited a squad bereft of confidence and on the decline.

Everton boss Frank Lampard. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

But after succeeding Rafa Benitez at the end of January, the former Chelsea midfielder guided Everton to safety with a 16th-place finish.

There are now encouraging signs having recruited James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Conor Coady and encouraging prospect Amadou Onana during the summer.

Gerrard took over from Dean Smith at Villa Park last November. They finished 14th but have been flexing their muscle having signed the likes of Lucas Digne from Everton, Philippe Coutinho and Diego Carlos.

Understandably, much of the focus heading into today's encounter at Villa Park will be on the pair.

The debate will rage about which of the duo will go the furthest in the cutthroat managerial world.

In their current roles, it's Lampard who has a better win record to date. In total, he has taken charge of 21 Everton matches - winning eight, drawing two and losing 11. That's a win ratio of 38%.

Gerrard, in comparison, has led out VIlla on 29 occasions. He's delivered 10 victories, five draws and 14 defeats which works out at a win ratio of 34.5%.

However, in the Premier League alone, it's former Liverpool captain Gerrard who has the bragging rights.