Everton have posted losses of £371.8 million in the past three years and there have been some suggestions they might need to sell the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison or Jordan Pickford to help.

Frank Lampard is set to hold discussions with the Everton hierarchy now Premier League safety has been confirmed - and doesn’t feel he will need to sell a prized asset to alleviate financial troubles.

The Toffees ensured they'll be in the Premier League next season after a dramatic 3-2 defeat of Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

Background

It means that Everton head into their trip to Arsenal tomorrow knowing they cannot be caught by Leeds United or Burnley - who play Brentford and Newcastle respectively.

Lampard can now start planning for next season and identify potential recruits to bring to Goodison Park.

However, Everton continue to carefully negotiate Premier League profit and sustainability rules after posting losses of £371.8 million over the past three years.

To ease difficulties, it’s been suggested the Blues could have to sell a prized asset such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison or Jordan Pickford.

But when asked by LiverpoolWorld on the matter, Lampard says he has not got the impression that may be the case.

What’s been said

The Everton supremo said: “I haven't (had those discussions). I don't know and those discussions will happen quickly.

“I've not felt that yet, I've got to be honest. But if that is the case, we will sit down and look at the best way through it.

“But I have not felt anyone has said we're going to have to do this.

“I know it's a big story, I know - Financial Fair Play - and genuinely don't know.

“If I had my way, I'd keep the players who've performed really well for the club and can try to get us up as far as we can but we will see about that.”

‘We have a board that’s trying to get the best out of this club’

Richarlison celebrates scoring for Everton against Crystal Palace. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Speaking about planning for the future, Lampard said: “I’ve been thinking about that. It’s been second on the list of priorities because we’ve had to get this done.

“Now we will quickly continue to think about that because we want to take the club forward.

“We want to improve, we have to improve, I have to. I have to get work in pre-season, I didn’t have a pre-season and now I do.

“Can we make the squad more balanced? There will be things we look at and it’s important we look at it quickly.

“We have a board that’s trying to get the best out of this club. We don’t want to be here next season but if we don’t make positive moves then it’s possible.