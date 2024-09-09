Getty Images

Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are trying to buy each other out.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has suggested that Todd Boehly should sell his stake in Chelsea and complete an Everton takeover.

A rift at boardroom level has ensued at Stamford Bridge with both co-owners keen to buy each other out. Boehly, who is the chairman, wants to purchase majority owners Clearlake Capital’s shares - and vice versa. However, BBC Sport reports that Boehly does not want to sell his stake and is open to expanding. He owns 38.5% of Chelsea along with billionaires Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearlake co-founder Behdad Eghbali is very much part of the day-to-day running at the London outfit, though, and the group are in primary control with 61.5% after the purchase from Roman Abramovich for £2.25 billion in May 2022. In that period, more than £1 billion has been spent on new players, with their transfer policy heavily criticised.

Everton are currently up for sale, with two takeovers collapsing this year. Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri pulled the plug on 777 Partners’ transaction at the end of May while the Friedkin Group opted against pursuing a purchase having been granted exclusivity. John Textor is in the reckoning to buy the Blues but first needs to offload his 45% stake in Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Borson, writing on X (formerly Twitter), has claimed that Boehly’s best solution if he still wants to own a football team would be to buy Everton. He said: “If Boehley et al really believe they didn't massively overpay for Chelsea, they'd be far better off selling the 30% and immediately buying the whole of Everton. Free advice.”

Boehly is the co-founder and chairman of Eldridge Industries while he’s a co-owner of iconic MLB team the LA Dodgers.