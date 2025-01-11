West Ham United's and Everton's former manager David Moyes reacts from the stands during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 4, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

David Moyes’ return as Everton manager has been confirmed.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have confirmed the return of David Moyes as manager.

Moyes is back in the hot seat as he replaces Sean Dyche, who was sacked earlier this week. Everton are just one point above the Premier League relegation zone. The Scot was in charge of the Toffees between 2002-2013 as he guided the club to the FA Cup final in 2009 and Champions League qualification in 2005 after securing a fourth-place finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham United at the end of last term where he guided the London outfit to Europa Conference League glory. After holding talks with Everton owners The Friedkin Group, a deal has been struck

Executive Chairman Marc Watts said: “We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history. With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.”

Moyes said: “It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.

“I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club. Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team.”

Further announcements on Moyes’ staff will follow in due course.