Fulham suffer major blow ahead of Everton game as Marco Silva left 'confused'

Joachim Andersen must serve a suspension after being red carded in Fulham’s loss to Aston Villa.

As a result, the Denmark international must serve a one-match suspension, which will come against Everton at Goodison Park next Saturday. Fulham boss Marco Silva said via the Evening Standard: "For me the referees are trying not to go for soft touches. It happened already for us against West Ham, they explained us it was soft but two or three weeks later you see a completely different situation and not consistent to what we've seen week in or week out in the Premier League "I'm not going to find excuses in the referee as to why we lost the game. We're all confused, we all don't understand, even for you, for fans for staff, managers and players, we're all confused because when things happen we try to understand why and respect. They explained us why (vs West Ham) and now completely changed the decision."