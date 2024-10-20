Fulham suffer major blow ahead of Everton game as Marco Silva left 'confused'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The centre-back, who joined the Cottagers for around £30 million from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window, must serve a one-match suspension. Andersen was given a straight red card in Fulham’s 3-1 loss against Aston Villa yesterday when he denied Ollie Watkins of a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 64th minute.
As a result, the Denmark international must serve a one-match suspension, which will come against Everton at Goodison Park next Saturday. Fulham boss Marco Silva said via the Evening Standard: "For me the referees are trying not to go for soft touches. It happened already for us against West Ham, they explained us it was soft but two or three weeks later you see a completely different situation and not consistent to what we've seen week in or week out in the Premier League "I'm not going to find excuses in the referee as to why we lost the game. We're all confused, we all don't understand, even for you, for fans for staff, managers and players, we're all confused because when things happen we try to understand why and respect. They explained us why (vs West Ham) and now completely changed the decision."
Everton will head into the clash against the backdrop of four Premier League games unbeaten, having recorded a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane were on target for the Blues in the first half.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.