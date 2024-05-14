Everton confirmed their Premier League safety earlier this month in a brilliant late-season turnaround, but what comes next?
The summer window will prove to be hugely important given that up to eight players could depart as contracts expire. On the whole, the squad needs a lot of work and with financial issues hanging over their head, they will need to be smart with their business this summer.
With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at the contract status of every player in their squad to see what state Everton are in heading into the summer.
1. Andre Gomes - 2024
The midfielder's deal is up in the summer and it is likely the 30-year-old will depart. He has struggled with staying fit for some time now and Everton will want to remove his sizeable wages from their bill to help their current situation.
2. Andrew Lonergan - 2024
Looks likely to exit this summer as he has never made a competitive appearance for the club.
3. Idrissa Gueye - 2024
The midfielder's deal is up this summer but Everton have a chance to extend it by a year. Based off his recent form, he deserves to remain at the club for another season because of the experience he brings - and it's clear he can still be successful at this level.
4. Arnaut Danjuma - 2024
The winger will return to Villarreal this summer after an underwhelming spell.
