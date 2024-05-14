But he now faces a difficult summer of potential exitsBut he now faces a difficult summer of potential exits
Full contract status of Everton's entire squad as 8 face summer exits - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 14th May 2024, 18:45 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 18:54 BST

Everton transfer news: Sean Dyche’s squad faces plenty of change with contracts expiring this summer.

Everton confirmed their Premier League safety earlier this month in a brilliant late-season turnaround, but what comes next?

The summer window will prove to be hugely important given that up to eight players could depart as contracts expire. On the whole, the squad needs a lot of work and with financial issues hanging over their head, they will need to be smart with their business this summer.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at the contract status of every player in their squad to see what state Everton are in heading into the summer.

The midfielder's deal is up in the summer and it is likely the 30-year-old will depart. He has struggled with staying fit for some time now and Everton will want to remove his sizeable wages from their bill to help their current situation.

Looks likely to exit this summer as he has never made a competitive appearance for the club.

The midfielder's deal is up this summer but Everton have a chance to extend it by a year. Based off his recent form, he deserves to remain at the club for another season because of the experience he brings - and it's clear he can still be successful at this level.

The winger will return to Villarreal this summer after an underwhelming spell.

