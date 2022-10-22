Gary Lineker gives nine-word verdict on Everton’s victory over Crystal Palace

Everton recorded a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Dwight McNeil of Everton celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Gary Lineker hailed an ‘excellent’ Everton performance in their 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace.

The Toffees were dominant at Goodison Park as they bounced back to winning ways in style after three successive defeats.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the 11th minute before there were goals from Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil in the second period.

And Lineker felt Everton were brilliant from the first to the final whistle.