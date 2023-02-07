Sean Dyche made an immediate impact in his first game as Everton manager by defeating Arsenal.

Gary Neville has saluted Sean Dyche's decision to ban snoods and hats from Everton training.

Dyche had just a week on the training ground to prepare for his first game as Toffees manager.

And he made a successful start as Everton delivered a fine 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal to help in their relegation fight. James Tarkowski headed home the only goal of the game in the 60th minute.

At the Blues' Finch Farm training base, Dyche has scrapped players wearing items of warm clothing they cannot don on match-days. He's also made his players wear shin pads.

And speaking on his podcast, former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Neville can see exactly why Dyche has made such decisions.

What’s been said

Neville said: “Get your snoods off, get your hats off, get your long pants off, get your shinpads on because we tackle. We used to tackle in training, we didn't wear shin pads but we did tackle.

“I've never agreed with bobble hats and snoods. Long pants, I think some players used to wear them. Sometimes I'd wear gloves but never wore long pants, snoods or hats unless I was doing a basic warm-down session. If I was training properly, you'd make sure you had the stuff on you were playing in on a Saturday.

“You can't, in training, head a ball with a bobble hat on. It's impossible. If you've god a snood on over your face, it's just not how you play football. I can see that all day long. There were some players I played with who did wear snoods and hats, they weren't banned at Manchester United particularly in the winter months but I can see why Sean wants to get into them, toughen them up and get them right.

“It's a throwback but I have to say that it was simple; work as hard as you can, don't give in and fight for the blue shirt. The Everton fans are no different than most fans but they are demanding of hard work and passion. They got that.

