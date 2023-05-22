Gary Neville has issued his verdict on the relegation battle and Everton’s chances after Leicester City’s draw with Newcastle United on Sunday night.

Gary Neville says the pressure is ‘all on Everton’ going into the Premier League’s final day.

The Toffees have given themselves a solid chance of survival ahead of their last game of the season, but they still have plenty of work to do. Sean Dyche’s men stole a point at Wolves over the weekend, and results elsewhere across Sunday and Monday determined they would take a two-point advantage into a final day home clash with an already safe Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton know a win will guarantee safety, while a draw would require Leicester to lose or draw due to the Foxes’ superior goal difference. Leeds can only survive if Everton lose and Leicester fail to win.

The Toffees have their destiny in their own hands, but that also comes with pressure, and Neville has said as much when addressing the relegation battle after Leicester’s draw with Newcastle on Monday night.

“What they have done tonight is give themselves a chance,” Neville said of Leicester on Sky Sports. “They have a better chance than last week - I thought they were finished. They have shown something tonight. Look, Newcastle have hit the post, hit the bar, had multiple shots and Leicester gave us nothing until the last five minutes when they had the chance with Castagne. They are looking for a mad final day, Leicester, that something crazy happens at Goodison Park.

He added: “A lot has to go well for Leeds, obviously. They are going to need Everton to lose, because even if Everton get a point and Leeds win, the goal difference...I think something mad will have to happen for Leeds to stay up.

Advertisement

Advertisement