Fans are reacting to the news of Frank Lampard’s sacking, but most of the comments are still aimed at Everton’s board and owners.

Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton after a poor run of form that has left them 19th in the Premier League.

Having faced and overcome a relegation battle last year, the former Chelsea and Derby County manager saw his side win just three games in the league this season and the pressure had been mounting in recent weeks.

Overall, his record at the club reads 12 wins, eight draws and 24 losses in 44 matches, with 43 goals scored and 77 goals conceded in just under a year in charge. The loss of Richarlison in the summer, lack of ample replacements and a lengthy injury layoff for Dominic Calvert-Lewin has seen the club continue to battle against the drop this year.

Everton are certainly facing a torrid time with uncertainty on the pitch and a collective anger directed at owner Farhad Moshiri and it’s board of directors from fans. Whilst many believed it was time for a change, the general consensus seems to be that Lampard was in a job that was destined for failure, given the state of the squad and repurcussions and circumstances he came into off the back of years of poor decisions from the hierarchy at Goodison Park.

One of Everton’s biggest fan websites, The Toffee Blues, sympathised with Lampard following his sacking, writing on Twitter: “A shame it didn’t work out for Frank. A manager who showed passion and you genuinely felt that he cared about the club and wanted to get us out the mess. Wish him the best in whatever is next for him.”

Another fan took aim at the board and claimed that Lampard was just another manager who fell victim to the overriding problems at the club: “I think the problems and all the issues at Everton lie way above Frank Lampard’s head. The board is a joke. How anybody can say this is all down to Lampard is beyond me, look at the managers you have had over recent years and nothing has improved.”

BBC’s chief sports writer Phil McNulty ecohed those fan thoughts as he said: “Do not believe there will be any sense of joy among Everton fans at Frank Lampard’s sacking. He was admired by a large portion of the supporters for his honesty & ability to engage & communicate with the fanbase in a manner many others at the club have failed to do.”

Although many were sympathic, some simply put it down to a lack of tactical nouse from the former Chelsea midfielder:

“Should’ve been sacked weeks ago. Can’t coach, simple as that.”

“If his tactical nous matched his passion we’d be top 4. Sadly I think a career as a pundit would suit him better.”

“An absolute myth as a football manager, failed at 3 clubs in a row.”

