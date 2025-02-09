Everton suffered a 2-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park.

David Moyes reckons that VAR could have ruled out AFC Bournemouth’s first goal as Everton crashed out of the FA Cup.

The Toffees suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of their Premier League rivals at Goodison Park. It means there will be no trophy won in the final year at the Grand Old Lady before the club move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season.

Everton were ultimately architects of their own downfall against Bournemouth. They gave the visitors a golden chance to open the scoring in the 23rd minute when James Tarkowski hacked down Antoine Semenyo inside the box and he converted the penalty. However, replays showed that Semenyo may well have strayed offside but with no VAR in place in the FA Cup third and fourth round, referee John Brooks’ decision stood.

Moyes’ verdict

Asked if he felt it was offside, Everton boss Moyes replied: “I did [think it could have been offside] yes. If there'd have been VAR it would have been questioned. I've got a feeling Semenyo... when I looked at it, I just wasn't sure. It's maybe Jarrad coming round from our left side may have been but it would have been a question mark if he was on or offside. Ultimately, I didn't think we were in good positions and it was a poor challenge at the time from the angle the boy was going to attempt to score from.”

Another Everton mistake led to Bournemouth doubling their lead two minutes before half-time. Tarkowski was at fault for a second time as he cheaply gave away possession and Daniel Jebbison punished the error. The Blues did improve after the interval and hit the woodwork three times. Charly Alcaraz, who came on for his debut after arriving on loan from Flamengo on deadline day, hit the post with a free-kick while a Jake O’Brien header and Jack Harrison cross also were denied by the frame of the goal.

Wait for silverware goes on

As a consequence, there will not be another cup game to take place at Goodison Park - and Everton’s wait for a piece of silverware will extend to 31 years having last won the FA Cup in 1995.

Moyes admitted it’s disappointing that the Blues’ bid to reach Wembley has come to an end as the attention turns to facing Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison on Wednesday evening.

The Blues boss added: “We put a strong team out today to try to get ourselves through the competition. We saw it as a great chance but it wouldn't be our number one priority. I know if I am an Everton supporter who has watched the club over many years I would have loved another tie here at Goodison or even better another Wembley trip.

“The real Evertonians will have seen the great teams who have come here and won trophies. They will not remember today for great reasons but I am sure the ones who have seen the best teams get to finals and win finals who will the ones who are remembered.”