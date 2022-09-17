Jordan Pickford will miss Everton’s game against West Ham United on Sunday.

Frank Lampard is hopeful Jordan Pickford will return to Everton duty for their first game back after the international break.

The goalkeeper will miss tomorrow's Premier League clash against West Ham United due to a thigh injury.

Pickford, who has served as Toffees captain this season, also is not fit enough for England duty later this month.

Everton return to action on Saturday 1 October when they travel to Southampton before they host Manchester United the following weekend.

And Lampard reckons Pickford will be back for either of those games, with Asmir Begovic set to deputise in the meantime.

The Goodison boss said: "It's a really big loss because we all know what a great goalkeeper Jordan is. Great performer, big personality.

“We have a very strong No.2 in Begovic. He's a No.1 for me in terms of performance levels. That's a real strength of ours within the squad.

