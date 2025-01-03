Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bournemouth vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

AFC Bournemouth are hopeful that Tyler Adams will return to fitness as they welcome Everton tomorrow.

The Toffees play their first game of the New Year on the south coast. The Vitality Stadium has proven somewhat of a bogey ground for Everton, having not won there on the past six occasions - and losing five. Sean Dyche’s side also infamously suffered a 3-2 defeat by Bournemouth at Goodison Park in September, having held a two-goal lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Everton head to Bournemouth after a 2-0 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest. The Cherries, meanwhile, drew 2-2 draw Fulham last time out and are flying high as they sit seventh in the table.

And they will be boosted by Adams being back from a minor issue that kept him out of the Fulham stalemate. In addition, Justin Kluivert will be back from a one-game suspension. Head coach Andoni Iraola said: “We are going to recover Tyler Adams. He was out the other day but had a very small thing, so we expect him to be available tomorrow. Obviously, Justin Kluivert was suspended, so he will be another addition but we don’t expect anyone else back for the Everton game.”

However, Bournemouth will continue to be without key duo Marcus Tavernier and Luis Sinisterra, along with captain Adam Smith. On the latter, Iraola said: “I don’t have exactly when he will come back.

“It’s true that we have some players already going outside and training on their own on the pitch, like Adam, like Tav, like Sini. But they haven’t trained with the team at this stage, no.” In addition, Alex Scott, Marcos Senesi and Julian Araujo remain absent for Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Everton will be without Dwight McNeil for a fourth successive game. The forward has been troubled by a knee issue. Seamus Coleman remains absent along with long-term absentees James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam.

Blues boss Dyche said: “I doubt Dwight will make the weekend. It's settling but getting it to that final moment when he can join in again has been a bit trickier than we thought.

"[Coleman's injury] is nothing too serious but he won't be ready for this one. [Iroegbunam and Garner] are both on the grass – with the sport science side, though. They're not ready for us yet and there's still a bit of time to go yet but they are making progress."