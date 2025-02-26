Brentford are set to be without nine players when they face Everton in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford are set to be without nine players when they face Everton tonight (7.30pm GMT).

The Toffees travel to West London aiming to extend their unbeaten run to seven games. Since the return of David Moyes as manager, Everton have hurtled up the table and are 14 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Impressively, they have won both matches on their travels, having earned a 1-0 victory at Brighton and a 2-1 triumph over Crystal Palace. Brentford will be another stern challenge for Everton, who are depleted of options. Attacking quintet Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil (both knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Youssef Chermiti (ankle) are all absent along with Nathan Patterson, who is back in training after a hamstring issue but the game comes too soon, Seamus Coleman (calf) and Orel Mangala (knee).

Brentford blow

But Brentford are also short of players. In their 4-0 win over Leicester City last Friday, they were without Sepp van den Berg, Igor Thiago, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Aaron Hickey, Mathias Jensen and Gustavo Nunes. And Bees boss Thomas Frank has admitted that captain Christian Norgaard is also unavailable as concussion protocol must be followed.

“He is out with a concussion,” Frank said via the club’s website. “He felt fine on the pitch [at King Power Stadium] but it got a bit worse at half-time, so we unfortunately had to sub him off. It was not a great challenge but that can happen. It’s the same squad [that was available for Leicester] except Christian.”

Everton praise

Moyes took charge of his second spell as Everton manager last month. He replaced Sean Dyche when the Blues were sitting just one point above the bottom three. The Toffees have picked up 14 points under the Scot, who has made several changes from Dyche’s set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake O’Brien, signed from Lyon in the summer, has been the regular right-back having barely featured in the first half of the season. Jesper Lindstrom has nailed down a starting spot on the right wing and Moyes has had the benefit of James Garner returning from a back injury.

Beto, who struggled for starts, has been given a chance to lead the line following Calvert-Lewin’s injury. Moyes has played to the former Udinese man’s strengths and he’s plundered five goals in his past four games.

“I think Sean Dyche did a very good job at Everton. Maybe in the end there was a little bit of running out of energy, but I don’t know from the inside,” added Frank. “What happens sometimes, when another good manager in Moyes comes in, is that there are fresh eyes and a new energy. In terms of style, I don’t think they have changed too much. Small tweaks, small details.

“The main reason, maybe, is the change of personnel. [Jake] O’Brien is playing right now, [Jesper] Lindstrøm more regularly as a right winger. [James] Garner is playing in midfield – I think he’s done brilliantly, he’s been really, really good. And Beto up front.”