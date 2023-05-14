Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lifted the lid on what he told Everton defender Yerry Mina during their post-match fracas.

Guardiola and Mina clashed following City’s 3-0 victory against the Toffees at Goodison Park. The Colombia international had been involved in a heated duel with Erling Haaland throughout the encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is every word of what Guardiola said about Mina during his post-match press conference.

You seemed to have some words with Yerry Mina and Conor Coady at the end?

Coady I am a big fan. I admire him from Wolves. Yerry Mina, it is unnecessary what he does.

With Haaland?

With everyone. It’s not necessary to do what he does every single game. That’s it. I told him you’re a good player enough not to do these things.

On Yerry Mina, what exactly do you mean?

He knows. Ask him.

We could see that Erling Haaland and Yerry had some interactions in the game. You talked about how Erling likes the physical aspect of the Premier League but how much do you think he enjoys the mental duel?

This is not about physicality. The things are unnecessary he does all of the time. Him, Ilkay [Gundogan] and Jack [Grealish]

Is it crossing the line in terms of the physicality or the rules?