Everton are in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Everton have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a goalkeeping target.

The Toffees are short in the department after the departures of Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic at the end of their respective deals. It leaves Jordan Pickford as the only senior keeper with Premier League experience.

While Pickford is the undisputed No.1 for Everton, as well as England, cover is required should he sustain an injury. The Blues have Mark Travers on their radar, with the Republic of Ireland international down the pecking order at AFC Bournemouth.

Travers made five league appearances last season before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough.

Bournemouth had Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea last season. While he has returned, the Cherries are set to make another signing from Chelsea. They are keen on Djordje Petrović, who spent 2024-25 at RC Strasbourg. Bournemouth also have Neto returning to the south coast after he was loaned to Arsenal last term.

Petrovic’s arrival means that Travers will be pushed down the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium. It’s reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano among other outlets that Bournemouth will splash out £25 million for Petrovic - and that could have a domino effect on Everton.

Romano posted on X: “Djordje Petrović to Bournemouth, here we go! After official bid revealed this week for £25m, Chelsea accept all final conditions. Petrović will undergo medical in the next days. #AFCB always been favorite while Petrović signs long term deal.”

Travers has been at Bournemouth since he was 17 and made a total of 82 appearances. The highlight of his time at the Cherries was during the 2020-21 when he was first choice in the club’s Championship promotion-winning campaign. Travers kept 20 clean sheet, which earned him the Golden Glove in the second tier.

Moyes may want another goalkeeper with experience to fill the third-choice spot that belonged to Begovic last term. There are a number of veteran free agents available, including Scott Carson, Fraser Forster and Tim Krul.

There is also the option of keeping Harry Tyrer around the first team. The academy product has made eye-catching progress in the past three seasons on loan at Chester, Chesterfield and Blackpool. Tyrer made 42 appearances for the League One Seasiders last season.