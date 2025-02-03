'Here we go' - Everton target agrees deadline day transfer after breakthrough talks

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal for Carney Chukwuemeka who is on Everton’s radar.

Chelsea have reportedly accepted an offer for Everton-linked Carney Chukwuemeka.

The midfielder is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge for the rest of the season. Chukwuemeka has made just five appearances for Chelsea in the 2024-25 campaign - and not one has been in the Premier League.

Offer rebuffed

Everton have expressed interest to sign the 21-year-old on loan but a deal has not been possible. The Toffees have Armando Broja on a season-long loan from Chelsea and Premier League rules do not permit the Blues to take another player from the London outfit on a temporary basis.

And it is not a surprise that Everton have not been the only side battling for Chukwuemeka, who was regarded as one of the Premier League’s most exciting prospects when at Aston Villa before joining Chelsea for £20 million in 2022.

German giants Borussia Dortmund have reportedly made a breakthrough to sign the England youth international, with a buy option for more than his £40 million release clause.

Italian journalist Fabrizo Romano posted on X: “Borussia Dortmund agree loan deal for Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea, here we go!. “Loan move and buy option clause included for value higher than £40m release clause. Salary covered until June and loan fee also included. Medical on Monday.”

Moyes’ priority

Since David Moyes returned as manager, Everton have moved nine points above the Premier League relegation zone. They have recorded three successive victories after earning a comfortable 4-0 win over Leicester City.

Beto, who is the Blues’ only fit senior striker, fired a first-half double against the Foxes. Broja, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Youssef Chermiti (thigh) are all absent for prolonged periods.

Given the injuries to his front line, Moyes has made it clear that he wants a new option through the door before the transfer window closes at 11pm GMT tonight. But given that several Premier League clubs are also in the market for a fresh number nine, it might be a battle.

Meanwhile, Everton are closing in on a loan move for attacking midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo. The 22-year-old had his medical yesterday and will return to the Premier League having previously had a spell with Southampton.

Moyes has previously admitted that a left-back could be an area that the Toffees look to strengthen given Vitalii Mykolenko is the only recognised option. However, Premier League profit and sustainability rules are having an impact on what business Everton are able to conduct.