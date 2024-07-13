Getty Images

One of the Premier League’s summer transfer sagas appears to be at an end with Everton losing out

Aston Villa are expected to seal the signing of Hull City star Jaden Philogene on Monday, according to reports, in a final blow to Everton’s hopes of landing the player.

The 22-year-old only left Villa Park for the Championship outfit 12 months ago, but he is set to return to the Birmingham club after impressing Unai Emery with 12 goals and six assists in 32 games for the Tigers last term. Everton and Ipswich Town were among the clubs interested in the winger but it has been widely reported that Villa inserted a matching rights agreement into his Hull contract that allowed them to match any bids for the player once a deal had been agreed. However, the agreement only gave them 72 hours to match any offers.

The Toffees and Ipswich both had reported bids of £18m accepted by Hull but the Premier League pair were powerless as Emery’s side stepped in to match the offer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villa will only pay £13m for Philogene as they had agreed a 30 per cent sell-on clause with City last summer. A medical is set to take place soon.

Romano also revealed the winger would sign for Villa on Monday, he posted on X: “Jaden Philogene will sign in as new Aston Villa player on Monday, five year contract valid until June 2029. Documents are also ready between clubs. Here we go, story confirmed.”

Philogene made six appearances for Villa after coming through the club’s academy but after loan spells with Stoke City and Cardiff City he opted to join Hull last summer for a fee reported to be in the region of £5m. He had signed a three-year contract at Hull, with the option for a further year.

With Everton missing out on a deal for the winger, it only leaves Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison as wide attacking options for manager Sean Dyche with the start of the Premier League season just over a month away.